Cambrian Dawn update for 19 February 2023

Are you Squidding me? A Nectocarid Update?

Hello everyone! Today I have added a new ability for the ever famous "Pog Squid" and his relatives.

Jokes aside, Nectocaris, Vetustovermis, and Petalilium all have a toxic cloud of ink that they can emit to damage enemies over time. It costs stamina to activate, and rapidly deals damage over time.
(I've also added an appropriately name Achievement to go along with it).

In other news, I've spruced up the Red Algae Shallows by adding Choia sponges and algae bushes. Hopefully now the monotony of the landscape will be a bit less jarring.

Until next time... cheers!

