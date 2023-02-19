 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Cheetah Hyper Runner update for 19 February 2023

[v1.08] Tweaks to Launchtube, Dawnpipes, Surface, and Orbital Speedway

Share · View all patches · Build 10588202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

More tweaks :)

  • Extended Launchtube...added another launchtube right before exit.
  • Tweaked Dawnpipes...added more pipes!
  • Adjusted Surface.
  • Updated the start path in Orbital Speedway.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link