Spirit Slider update for 19 February 2023

Update February 2023

February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

February 2023

Greetings:

Code Update:
Users will now be able to use the [] keys to rotate the game.
Also, use the [] key to save the games current rotation and the [] to return the game back to the saved rotation.

KIS Developer Team

