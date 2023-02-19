Update February 2023

February 2023
Greetings:
Code Update:
Users will now be able to use the [] keys to rotate the game.
Also, use the [] key to save the games current rotation and the [] to return the game back to the saved rotation.
KIS Developer Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
February 2023
Greetings:
Code Update:
Users will now be able to use the [] keys to rotate the game.
Also, use the [] key to save the games current rotation and the [] to return the game back to the saved rotation.
KIS Developer Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update