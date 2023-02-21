 Skip to content

PEP update for 21 February 2023

Version 0.7.7251STM is live!

Build 10588184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we're super excited to bring you Version 0.7.7251STM to celebrate Mardi Gras! For this celebration we've got a smaller update that contains a new map!

--New Map!--
Added - "Witch's Bayou!" a new multiplayer map set in the Dufrene Bayou. This multi-story shanty camp is the home to the witch's of PEP and the Dufrene Bayou is home to creatures unimaginable soon to be discovered.

--General--
Fixed - S12 dropping AK47.
Fixed - Impact Grenade kill-feed icon being melee icon.
Fixed - Player breaking if killed during a cutscene.

Changed - Bayou maps to use better looking water.
Changed - Players will now be killed for going out of bounds.

