Version 0.7.7251STM is live!

Hello everyone, we're super excited to bring you Version 0.7.7251STM to celebrate Mardi Gras! For this celebration we've got a smaller update that contains a new map!

--New Map!--

Added - "Witch's Bayou!" a new multiplayer map set in the Dufrene Bayou. This multi-story shanty camp is the home to the witch's of PEP and the Dufrene Bayou is home to creatures unimaginable soon to be discovered.

--General--

Fixed - S12 dropping AK47.

Fixed - Impact Grenade kill-feed icon being melee icon.

Fixed - Player breaking if killed during a cutscene.

Changed - Bayou maps to use better looking water.

Changed - Players will now be killed for going out of bounds.