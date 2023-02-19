 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 19 February 2023

Update Notes - 19th of February

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed voice_overdrive not working
  • Fixed spectators could not see popups or vote
  • Disable Auto-Team balance in Training and Bot Practice
  • Game now prevents players from switching teams in the final 2 minutes of any game
  • Auto-team balance is now set to 30 seconds instead of 5 seconds

Gun Game

  • Fixed players getting locked in ironsight position after knifing someone

Conquest

  • Fixed connecting to an empty server will cause the game to automatically end the match every time until the gamemode changes or until another player joins
  • Fixed being able to earn experience by capturing certain flags in warmup during

[Server]

  • Fixed server crash when bot without weapon attempts to shoot enemy

Bots

  • Fixed bug where bots get stuck on prone openings
  • Bots now stop sometimes during prone to be able to shoot
  • Bots have a 25% chance to run into cover (run short distance and go hide, crouch or prone) when reloading
  • Bot have a 15% chance to run into cover when being shot at (run short distance and go hide, crouch or prone)
  • Gunner Bots have the ability to determine when a player needs ammo like the medic without asking for it
  • Improved overall bot behavior

[Client]

  • Added icon for killing an enemy through the wall (wallbang)
  • Added icon for death by barrel explosion

[Miscellaneous]

  • Removed "Server" button from main menu, instead everything is now in "Play", "Server" button is still available from ingame ESC menu
  • Fixed possible crash on clients with 4k resolution when opening scoreboard

[Weapons]

  • Fixed Madsen m/50 place of origin
  • Fixed vz. 23 place of origin

[Character]

U.S. Army

  • Improved Boonie Hat texture

  • Added Green Beret (7th Special Forces Group)

  • Added Green Beret (3rd Special Forces Group)

  • Added Green Beret (1st Special Forces Group)

  • Added Special Forces badge to all beret flashes

  • Added ARVN National Police Beret

  • Added support for Accessories for ARVN M1 Helmet 3

  • Added ARVN National Police camouflage

  • Added ARVN ERDL

Viet Cong

  • Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet
  • Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (Chicom)
  • Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (NLF)
  • Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (PAVN)
  • Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (with net)
  • Added Chicom Star to certain headwear's

