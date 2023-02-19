Update Notes - 19th of February

[Game]
- Fixed voice_overdrive not working
- Fixed spectators could not see popups or vote
- Disable Auto-Team balance in Training and Bot Practice
- Game now prevents players from switching teams in the final 2 minutes of any game
- Auto-team balance is now set to 30 seconds instead of 5 seconds
Gun Game
- Fixed players getting locked in ironsight position after knifing someone
Conquest
- Fixed connecting to an empty server will cause the game to automatically end the match every time until the gamemode changes or until another player joins
- Fixed being able to earn experience by capturing certain flags in warmup during
[Server]
- Fixed server crash when bot without weapon attempts to shoot enemy
Bots
- Fixed bug where bots get stuck on prone openings
- Bots now stop sometimes during prone to be able to shoot
- Bots have a 25% chance to run into cover (run short distance and go hide, crouch or prone) when reloading
- Bot have a 15% chance to run into cover when being shot at (run short distance and go hide, crouch or prone)
- Gunner Bots have the ability to determine when a player needs ammo like the medic without asking for it
- Improved overall bot behavior
[Client]
- Added icon for killing an enemy through the wall (wallbang)
- Added icon for death by barrel explosion
[Miscellaneous]
- Removed "Server" button from main menu, instead everything is now in "Play", "Server" button is still available from ingame ESC menu
- Fixed possible crash on clients with 4k resolution when opening scoreboard
[Weapons]
- Fixed Madsen m/50 place of origin
- Fixed vz. 23 place of origin
[Character]
U.S. Army
-
Improved Boonie Hat texture
-
Added Green Beret (7th Special Forces Group)
-
Added Green Beret (3rd Special Forces Group)
-
Added Green Beret (1st Special Forces Group)
-
Added Special Forces badge to all beret flashes
-
Added ARVN National Police Beret
-
Added support for Accessories for ARVN M1 Helmet 3
-
Added ARVN National Police camouflage
-
Added ARVN ERDL
Viet Cong
- Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet
- Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (Chicom)
- Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (NLF)
- Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (PAVN)
- Added USSR SSh-68 Helmet (with net)
- Added Chicom Star to certain headwear's
