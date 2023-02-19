Welcome to patch 1.2! This update brings some important gameplay changes (Power-ups and new Skills) and many improvements.

We have taken a little longer than we had planned for this update, but after a lot of testing it is here and we hope you enjoy it. We have also added the first movement of Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.

We know you're looking forward to conducting new pieces and we've been working hard on it. We make each piece sound its best and offer a 100% score-based conducting experience. It is a handcrafted work of musical synchronization that has taken us a little longer than planned, but we already have several pieces of music almost ready to add to the repertoire within the next few weeks.

The main changes in this update are the Power-ups.

As you well know, batons provide skills that help conducting. Now, in exchange for experience, temporary skills can be added for each concert. For example if you activate "Maestry" power-up during a concert you won't have to click the ensure entry by instrument.

By using baton skills with Power-ups, the conducting experience will be totally different at each concert and will adjust to the conducting style of each player.

Power-ups

Focus



Skill: +50 CP

Add 50 conducting points for the next concert. Every time you get a new title another 50 conducting points are added up to a maximum of +300 CP.

Avoidance



Skill: 50% Less Cueing

The number of times you have to ensure correct entries by instruments during the next concert is halved.

Maestry



Skill: No click cueing

No need to click to ensure correct entries by instruments during the next concert. You will only have to point your hand at the instrument.

Versatility



Skill: No Dynamic Change

There will be no Dynamic Changes during the next concert.

Resistance



Skill: Failsafe

Avoid a failure during the next concert. Every time you get a new title Failsafe is added up to a maximum of 6.

Beethoven's Symphony No. 5



The first movement of Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 has been added. In gameplay you can see the use of:

Baton: Prestige (Range x16, No Click Cueing, No EXP)

Power-ups: Resistance (Failsafe x6), Avoidance (50% Less Cueing)

Game Mode: Realistic



Creative Mode

We are still working on more features for the creative mode and especially on new animations that detect note by note, so the visual realism will be far superior to the current basic animations.

At the moment in this update we add a sensibility option to adjust the bpm detection to the player's needs.



note: the sensibility before this update was at 1.

Patch Notes