Build 10588134 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 23:59:04 UTC by Wendy

We're excited to share that we're working on improving the Daily and Weekly Challenges to create a smoother player experience!

This involves adjusting how we share and change Daily and Weekly Challenges so we can resolve any unplayable challenges much quicker in the future.

This update shouldn't affect the gameplay experience, so please reach out if anything in-game isn't working.