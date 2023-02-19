 Skip to content

Underland: The Climb update for 19 February 2023

New languages added!

You can now play Underland: The Climb in these languages:

🇺🇸 English
🇧🇷 Portuguese
🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese
🇯🇵 Japanese
🇪🇸 Spanish

Until next time.

