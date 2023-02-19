New languages added!

You can now play Underland: The Climb in these languages:
🇺🇸 English
🇧🇷 Portuguese
🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese
🇯🇵 Japanese
🇪🇸 Spanish
Until next time.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
You can now play Underland: The Climb in these languages:
🇺🇸 English
🇧🇷 Portuguese
🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese
🇯🇵 Japanese
🇪🇸 Spanish
Until next time.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update