Release Date, New Trailer, Demo

Hello there, Billy! There Will Be Ink is coming out of Early Access on Friday, March 10th (2023, in case that needs specifying)! Here is a new release trailer for the game:



There is also now a demo version of the game, allowing you to play the first 8 mission of the main campaign, which can be found over at indiedb, here.

It's been a long time getting here, but these are exciting times in TWBI land!



Along with the new trailer is a new game update. I've added support for a "Borderless Window" display mode, which may help some who have experienced audio or graphical issues playing with multiple displays. I've added a requested option to show unit class names on the battlefield, to make it easier to find what you're after. Engineers can now chop trees with the new "Lumberjackery" skill, and there have been several fixes as well. Full change log below!

Changelog (Beta 9.3.1)

New

Borderless Window display mode

Renamed "Full Screen" option to "Display Mode": Fullscreen, Borderless Window, Window

Game option: "Unit Names on Battlefield" - shows unit class name, disabled by default

Engineer Ability: Lumberjackery - allows the Engineer to fall trees with wrench

Added stat for trees chopped, counts towards Engineer progress

Fixes