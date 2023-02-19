 Skip to content

The True Slime King update for 19 February 2023

Changelog v1.10.1 - Minor fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and additions:

  • Changed bonus seasonal area information text from "Unlock items to help on your journey." to "Unlock items to make your journey easier. Only recommended if you are struggling." This information also now only displays when tooltips are enabled.

Bug fixes:

  • Pause menu white outline is now aligned with the "Pause" text.
  • The intro level fountain displays now don't show the tooltip if tooltips are disabled.
  • Fixed issue with jump buffering not working in the overworld.
  • Fixed issue where profile selected item wouldn't update upon creating a new profile (meaning if you created a profile, then went back to profile select, the selected profile wouldn't be the profile just created).

