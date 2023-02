Share · View all patches · Build 10587951 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Black Screen fix

-Added missing assets which caused the game to black screen indefinitely at certain points

-Allows people to, you know, play the game

Skills Backend fix

-Updated null checks for number of skills

-Increases performance when opening skills menu in battle (less performance drop)

-While has never caused a recorded error, removes chance of ever causing one

-Updated turn counter for skills

-Several skills that involved turn counters now function properly