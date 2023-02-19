Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU19]

New
- Added a warning when trying to scroll while holding resources.
- Added an option to change the keybindings on the key to toggle the UI in the controls menu.
- Decreased the amount of medkits spawned in chests from min 3/max 10 to min 1/max 3.
- Added a new cooking recipe called “Grilled Pumpkin”.
- Added a new cooking recipe called “Grilled Potato”.
- Added a new cooking recipe called “Grilled Carrot”.
- Added a new note that can be found regarding the sawhorse.
- Players now have to find the note regarding the sawhorse to learn the blueprint.
- Decreased the stamina loss while swimming 0.06 to 0.02.
- Pressing “Left mouse button” while the build preview is red will now display a warning saying why the building can’t be placed there.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where leaf could be used as infinite fire fuel.
- Fixed a bug where berry jam recipes would not require a can.
- Fixed a bug where some players could not hold resources.
- Fixed a bug where some players could not drop resources and would instead drop a weapon.
- Fixed a bug where Raspberry Juice would require 0 empty water bottles.
- Fixed a bug where the text that appears when swimming would not change to the set keybind.
Changed files in this update