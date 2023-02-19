 Skip to content

Friend or Foe update for 19 February 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU19]

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU19]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added a warning when trying to scroll while holding resources.
  • Added an option to change the keybindings on the key to toggle the UI in the controls menu.
  • Decreased the amount of medkits spawned in chests from min 3/max 10 to min 1/max 3.
  • Added a new cooking recipe called “Grilled Pumpkin”.
  • Added a new cooking recipe called “Grilled Potato”.
  • Added a new cooking recipe called “Grilled Carrot”.
  • Added a new note that can be found regarding the sawhorse.
  • Players now have to find the note regarding the sawhorse to learn the blueprint.
  • Decreased the stamina loss while swimming 0.06 to 0.02.
  • Pressing “Left mouse button” while the build preview is red will now display a warning saying why the building can’t be placed there.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where leaf could be used as infinite fire fuel.
  • Fixed a bug where berry jam recipes would not require a can.
  • Fixed a bug where some players could not hold resources.
  • Fixed a bug where some players could not drop resources and would instead drop a weapon.
  • Fixed a bug where Raspberry Juice would require 0 empty water bottles.
  • Fixed a bug where the text that appears when swimming would not change to the set keybind.

