SpaceBourne 2 update for 19 February 2023

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver 1.0.3 Hotfix 3 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver 1.0.3 Hotfix 3

  • The issue with sunlight and stars not appearing in space has been fixed.
  • The issue with crosshair not being centered on high-resolution monitors has been fixed.
  • Missing collisions at the Sonak Station have been fixed.

Dear players, we are deeply sorry for the issue with the missing sunlight in the game. However, if you saved the game without the sunlight, when you load that save file, the sunlight still won't appear. Therefore, you will need to continue playing from a save file where the sunlight is present, or else start a new game.

But we will fix this issue with tomorrow's update. If you don't want to start a new game, you can wait for the update tomorrow.

Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience.

