It's the Steam Mystery Fest...

There's a thief in our midst!

It's time for the Steam Mystery Fest celebration, and it seems the Paper Pirates crew have a mystery of their very own to solve. Someone's swiped all the treasure, and we don't know who! Not to panic though, The Captain has been in touch with world-famous detective, Tabotha Tabs, and she's accepted the challenge of coming aboard and figuring out exactly whodunnit. The Steam Mystery Fest runs from Monday 20th - Monday 27th February, so we need to solve the mystery before it ends!

There's a mystery to be solved!

Set sail every day during the Steam Mystery Fest, and you'll find a clue. These clues will surely help you to track down the guilty party. Not only that, if all the Paper Pirate crews on the seven seas work together, there's bound to be a special reward for everyone!

Huge Paper Pirates discount!

During the Mystery Fest, we want everyone to get involved in finding clues and solving the mystery. If you've had your eye on Paper Pirates for a while, or you've got friends looking to jump aboard, you'll be able to pick the game up for 75% off during the entire celebration!