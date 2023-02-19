 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mix Universe Playtest update for 19 February 2023

Update 04 hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10587770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are some quick fixes for Update 04.

  • Fixed loading mixes with newer nodes not having proper save data.

  • Fixed blank thumbnails when uploading to the workshop. You will need to save your mix again with it open to generate a new thumbnail and update your mix on the workshop.

  • Added color controls for the lasers and visualizers. Lasers have brightness and Hue. Visualizers just have Hue.

That is all, hope you enjoy!
As always you can find links to the discord and everything else you might need to know at https://www.mixuniverse.net

Changed files in this update

Depot 1699022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link