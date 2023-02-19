Update 04 hotfixes

Here are some quick fixes for Update 04.

Fixed loading mixes with newer nodes not having proper save data.

Fixed blank thumbnails when uploading to the workshop. You will need to save your mix again with it open to generate a new thumbnail and update your mix on the workshop.

Added color controls for the lasers and visualizers. Lasers have brightness and Hue. Visualizers just have Hue.

That is all, hope you enjoy!

As always you can find links to the discord and everything else you might need to know at https://www.mixuniverse.net