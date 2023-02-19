Update 0.9.0.3

Improvements:
Updated all weapon trail VFX
These are the new weapon trail VFX
And this is how they used to look like
Also the colors of trails have been better matched to the weapons to overall give a more consistent weapon style.
Balancing:
- Changed some of the weapon unlock conditions to higher wave requirements
Bugfixes:
- If 12 skills have been selected no more additional random skill will be added to the skill pool anymore
- Fixed several achievements not being able to be unlocked
- Removed a debug message that could slow down the game on many melee attack effects
If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord: