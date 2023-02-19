 Skip to content

Striving for Light: Survival update for 19 February 2023

Update 0.9.0.3

Build 10587747

Improvements:

Updated all weapon trail VFX

These are the new weapon trail VFX

And this is how they used to look like

Also the colors of trails have been better matched to the weapons to overall give a more consistent weapon style.

Balancing:

  • Changed some of the weapon unlock conditions to higher wave requirements

Bugfixes:

  • If 12 skills have been selected no more additional random skill will be added to the skill pool anymore
  • Fixed several achievements not being able to be unlocked
  • Removed a debug message that could slow down the game on many melee attack effects

