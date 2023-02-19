Update 0.9.0.3

Improvements:

These are the new weapon trail VFX



And this is how they used to look like



Also the colors of trails have been better matched to the weapons to overall give a more consistent weapon style.

Balancing:

Changed some of the weapon unlock conditions to higher wave requirements

Bugfixes:

If 12 skills have been selected no more additional random skill will be added to the skill pool anymore

Fixed several achievements not being able to be unlocked

Removed a debug message that could slow down the game on many melee attack effects

