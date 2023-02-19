Return and Release

Due to the pandemic, many operations were ceased but we are back and stronger than ever. Thank you all for the feedback and support for the game. We are continuing operations on the game and will continue support as well. The game will soon be free-to-play as well, so new players may want to hold off on purchasing until the price is updated. Thank you all and we hope to continue making this game as enjoyable as possible.

Keymap added to pause menu

Day/Night music variations

Fixed bug causing additional ingots to get destroyed when place near or on anvil

Minor quality fixes

Reopened project for continuous support