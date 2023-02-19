 Skip to content

Random Blacksmith Game update for 19 February 2023

Return and Release

Random Blacksmith Game update for 19 February 2023

Due to the pandemic, many operations were ceased but we are back and stronger than ever. Thank you all for the feedback and support for the game. We are continuing operations on the game and will continue support as well. The game will soon be free-to-play as well, so new players may want to hold off on purchasing until the price is updated. Thank you all and we hope to continue making this game as enjoyable as possible.

  • Keymap added to pause menu
  • Day/Night music variations
  • Fixed bug causing additional ingots to get destroyed when place near or on anvil
  • Minor quality fixes
  • Reopened project for continuous support

