Interrogation Simulator Version 1.2 is live!

Greetings, Interrogator!
Many thanks to the community for encouraging me to continue updating this game.
-
Rapport/Pressure bars now flash when they stop the Suspect from answering.
-
There is now a 'Return to Suspect' button. This should make it easier to jump between Case File and Suspect.
-
Music!
-
Voice effects!
I hope this update will increase our Rapport!
I'm going to release Case 10 for free in the near future, then I will start work on Interrogation Simulator Volume 2. Thanks for all the support!
Cheers,
Otis
Changed files in this update