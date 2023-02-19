 Skip to content

Interrogation Simulator update for 19 February 2023

Interrogation Simulator Version 1.2 is live!

Greetings, Interrogator!

Many thanks to the community for encouraging me to continue updating this game.

  • Rapport/Pressure bars now flash when they stop the Suspect from answering.

  • There is now a 'Return to Suspect' button. This should make it easier to jump between Case File and Suspect.

  • Music!

  • Voice effects!

I hope this update will increase our Rapport!

I'm going to release Case 10 for free in the near future, then I will start work on Interrogation Simulator Volume 2. Thanks for all the support!

Cheers,
Otis

