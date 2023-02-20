Gameplay
- Added bots to the start of the round to infection modes
- New players (0rr, lvl <150) have a second chance in certain modes
- Fixed bug with melee hit detection that made hits harder to land than intended
- Reduced Fire/Frost rifle damage by 5%
Visual
- Added tracer ammunition effect to weapons
- Improved CM200/Magnum headshot effect
- Slightly changed blood color
- Small tweaks to HyperNova animations
- Increased impulse in the direction of the shot when an enemy is killed
- Added dismemberment effect to Killer death
Changed files in this update