 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 20 February 2023

1.13.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10587632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Added bots to the start of the round to infection modes
  • New players (0rr, lvl <150) have a second chance in certain modes
  • Fixed bug with melee hit detection that made hits harder to land than intended
  • Reduced Fire/Frost rifle damage by 5%

Visual

  • Added tracer ammunition effect to weapons
  • Improved CM200/Magnum headshot effect
  • Slightly changed blood color
  • Small tweaks to HyperNova animations
  • Increased impulse in the direction of the shot when an enemy is killed
  • Added dismemberment effect to Killer death

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link