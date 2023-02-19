Share · View all patches · Build 10587586 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Great news: A lot of new content!

Echo of Ayllu will soon have 22 new cards available in game.

In patch 0.60 you can already see all those cards in the collection and they are available in Draft mode.

Important: New cards won't appear in ships rewards UNTIL they appear in the breach, so 5 per week!

Deck Rotations will give you a way to try the new cards before they appear in the breach.

Here is a preview of the new cards!



3 Free Ships

Use this code to gain 10k credits and 3 free ships. These ships give you a x4 chance to find the cards of the week featured in the breach.

BREACHEXPLORATION

0.60 Balance

Freddy 6-3 -> 6-2

Sofie 3-3 -> 3-2

Coal 7-7 -> 8-8

Miko 6-2 -> 6-4

Mila 5-4 -> 6-2

jinhan 5-4 -> 5-3

meydan 5-4 -> 5-3

Rocky 4-5 -> 4-2 and gem cost changed from 2 to 1

Melt transfer ability changed to a talent

All Theft abilities are now limited to a maximum

Sharp 4-2 -> 5-2

Raw 4-3 -> 5-3

Frog powder ability changed from 4 to 5

Salty powder ability changed from 7 to 5

Bomcore has a new item ability

Marc 3-5 -> 3-3

Doc 2-4 -> 2-5

Nani 4-5 -> 5-4

Nano 4-5 -> 5-3

xeres 6-4 -> 7-3

watoo 5-5 -> 5-6

sibeal 4-6 -> 4-7, but her transfer limited to 7 PP

Wisp ability changed

Tournament

In a few days a new DRAFT tournament will start, in draft mode all the new cards are available right away!

QoL

Move history is now displayed in the corner. Also when hovering a card you can see the description of current status effects affecting a character.





Waiting to see you in game!