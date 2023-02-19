 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UNDER the SAND update for 19 February 2023

UPDATE 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10587493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Drivers! ːhealthvialː

Update 2 is out now!

World

  • A NEW BIOM ADDED WITH UNIQUE APPEARANCE, UNIQUE ROADS AND PLACES (you can just continue on your way, it will appear after another tunnel)
  • Added post containers. Please note that this is a new mechanic - now when you click on the "End Journey" button, only the character and the car are returned. Use these containers to move items home.
  • Locations are generated at a greater distance from each other
  • One roadside shop always spawns in the biome
  • No more duplicate locations within the same biome
  • Moved the character's house to a more convenient position (you can pick up your items in the previous place)
  • Opened the second entrance to the starter shop
  • Some changes in roadside shops
  • New items now spawn in the start shop (must be found first)
  • Fixed the position of the bed on the roof of the gas station
  • Added a new type of bed (medical couch)
  • Some changes on the roads of the first biome (for example, there are more pillars)

Cars

  • Balanced damage to the engine (please don't forget about the air filter - it's not displayed on the dashboard, you need to check it under the hood)
  • Call Tow Truck option replaced with Flip Car (price increases with each use)
  • Added doors and tailgate for Wrangel
  • Fixed Farmer's dashboard
  • Fixed "items lock" zones for vehicles
  • Fixed a bug of hanging doors in the air
  • Car doors no longer disappear

Character

  • Added fall damage (landing on sand is softer)
  • Added sleep time selection interface
  • Fixed sleep bug

Items

  • Engines now have different colors
  • Fixed book box collision (it no longer jumps in place)

Interfaces

  • Added item dragging tooltip
  • Added Motion Blur setting
  • Added View distance setting

Technical

  • Fixed bug when graphics settings were not saved
  • From a third person it is no longer possible to open the tailgate
  • Significantly optimized location loading code
  • Fixed bug with incorrect terrain loading
  • Optimization of the physics of doors / tailgate / hood
  • Control of the character and cars is duplicated on the arrows
  • Fixed bug with "double" action
  • More responsive left click controls
  • Control optimization
  • Optimized lighting and shadows
  • Fixed known cases of falling under the map

Wish you a good road! ːlunar2019coolpigː


Screenshot by Хитрый лис

Changed files in this update

UNDER the SAND 32bit Depot 1062961
  • Loading history…
UNDER the SAND 64bit Depot 1062962
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link