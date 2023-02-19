Hello, Drivers! ːhealthvialː
Update 2 is out now!
World
- A NEW BIOM ADDED WITH UNIQUE APPEARANCE, UNIQUE ROADS AND PLACES (you can just continue on your way, it will appear after another tunnel)
- Added post containers. Please note that this is a new mechanic - now when you click on the "End Journey" button, only the character and the car are returned. Use these containers to move items home.
- Locations are generated at a greater distance from each other
- One roadside shop always spawns in the biome
- No more duplicate locations within the same biome
- Moved the character's house to a more convenient position (you can pick up your items in the previous place)
- Opened the second entrance to the starter shop
- Some changes in roadside shops
- New items now spawn in the start shop (must be found first)
- Fixed the position of the bed on the roof of the gas station
- Added a new type of bed (medical couch)
- Some changes on the roads of the first biome (for example, there are more pillars)
Cars
- Balanced damage to the engine (please don't forget about the air filter - it's not displayed on the dashboard, you need to check it under the hood)
- Call Tow Truck option replaced with Flip Car (price increases with each use)
- Added doors and tailgate for Wrangel
- Fixed Farmer's dashboard
- Fixed "items lock" zones for vehicles
- Fixed a bug of hanging doors in the air
- Car doors no longer disappear
Character
- Added fall damage (landing on sand is softer)
- Added sleep time selection interface
- Fixed sleep bug
Items
- Engines now have different colors
- Fixed book box collision (it no longer jumps in place)
Interfaces
- Added item dragging tooltip
- Added Motion Blur setting
- Added View distance setting
Technical
- Fixed bug when graphics settings were not saved
- From a third person it is no longer possible to open the tailgate
- Significantly optimized location loading code
- Fixed bug with incorrect terrain loading
- Optimization of the physics of doors / tailgate / hood
- Control of the character and cars is duplicated on the arrows
- Fixed bug with "double" action
- More responsive left click controls
- Control optimization
- Optimized lighting and shadows
- Fixed known cases of falling under the map
Wish you a good road! ːlunar2019coolpigː
Screenshot by Хитрый лис
