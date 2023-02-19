 Skip to content

SailSim update for 19 February 2023

Achievement Sync fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10587436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an issue with syncing to Achievements on Steam if you were offline when you got it. I fixed that. If you want to sync now, just go to your achievements screen and it will resend them, adding whatever is missing.

Changed files in this update

