Planet S Version 0.4.3

Hey everyone!

This update is a bit larger than usual as it contains a new world generation feature that was requested by the community, the tutorial rework and more!

Tutorial:

Complete overhaul of the tutorial experience:



New tutorial UI (old Tutorial notifications will be replaced)

Helpful screenshots for tutorial missions

Ability to skip tutorial steps

Ability to look at previous tutorial steps for help

The tutorial now works in multiplayer as well

~ Reworked how the tutorial checks progress so that you can't get stuck anymore if you do steps in a different order

World generation:

NEW Ability to generate worlds with limited resources



There are three options available: Unlimited (same as before the update), Refillable (You can refill resources by paying for it with credits) and Limited (If a resource is empty, its empty!)

"Unlimited" will be the default setting so you have to chose the setting you want manually during world generation

Existing savegames will be converted to the "Unlimited" mode so nothing changes for existing savegames

UI:

~ Tweaked the height of the garrison / war UI overlay

~ Tweaked the height of the resource UI to accommodate for a resource limit

~ Moved the pause UI between the research and info UI on the left (was previously hidden behind the war UI on some screens)

~ The chat frame is now hidden by default

Fixed item icon alignment in some UIs

War:

~ A colony now switches into attack mode after a building loses more than 50% of its health instead of after being destroyed

Quality of life:

You can now move buildings by clicking and holding the left mouse button for a short time on a building and then releasing the left button (click + hold, then release = move)

Bug fixes:

Fixed a trade route visualization bug

Fixed a bug that caused some trade routes to not pick up some of the items

Fixed a bug that caused spaceships to doge planets way too late

Fixed a drone related crash

Fixed a potential crash when another player leaves the game in multiplayer

Implemented a potential fix for spaceships "drifting" away from a planet

Engine:

Implemented UTF-8 support throughout our entire codebase. This completes our transition to a more advanced text system! We can now render pretty much any character although the font that the game ships with at the moment doesn't support every language and every character. We will add additional fonts for that in the future.

Thats it! Enjoy!

TeamJA