 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Haven update for 19 February 2023

[UPDATE] UPDATE 3.02.26

Share · View all patches · Build 10587403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed AI for workers (when they see an enemy, they run into a building, arm themselves (with hammers, axes, etc.) and wait there).
  • Fixed resource collection station (displaying the panel for selecting the resource to be collected).
  • Fixed critical error in production (factory).
  • Fixed a bug due to which the resource could go into minus.
  • Fixed cars (the presence of cargo in the trunk at the start).
  • Fixed selection of buildings and units in pause mode.
  • Fixed building improvements (workbenches, stoves).
  • Fixed game loading menu.
  • Fixed sound settings in the game.
  • Fixed research.
  • Fixed localization.
  • Fixed gate.

Join our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/PSmWNfCaDx
Stay up-to-date with up-to-date information and participate in game key raffles.
Your team
Thunder Devs

Changed files in this update

The Last Haven Content Depot 1203931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link