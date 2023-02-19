[UPDATE] UPDATE 3.02.26

- Fixed AI for workers (when they see an enemy, they run into a building, arm themselves (with hammers, axes, etc.) and wait there).
- Fixed resource collection station (displaying the panel for selecting the resource to be collected).
- Fixed critical error in production (factory).
- Fixed a bug due to which the resource could go into minus.
- Fixed cars (the presence of cargo in the trunk at the start).
- Fixed selection of buildings and units in pause mode.
- Fixed building improvements (workbenches, stoves).
- Fixed game loading menu.
- Fixed sound settings in the game.
- Fixed research.
- Fixed localization.
- Fixed gate.
Your team
Thunder Devs
