Bunhouse 1.5.5 hotfix

Oopsie poopsie! I apparently introduced a bug in 1.5.5. This hotfix addresses it :)
1.5.5 Hotfix
FIXED BUG: Sometimes a bun would be stuck carrying an empty object, unable to put it down
