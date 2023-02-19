 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bunhouse update for 19 February 2023

Bunhouse 1.5.5 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10587397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oopsie poopsie! I apparently introduced a bug in 1.5.5. This hotfix addresses it :)

1.5.5 Hotfix

FIXED BUG: Sometimes a bun would be stuck carrying an empty object, unable to put it down

Changed files in this update

Bunhouse Content Depot 1617431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link