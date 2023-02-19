- fixed: main character slutters when graphics quality level is set to Medium, High, Very High or Ultra
- change: default graphics quality level is set to Low now to prevent issues when launch game (then you can set it as you wish in Settings)
Plains of Pain update for 19 February 2023
Patch, v0.18.464
Patchnotes via Steam Community
