Plains of Pain update for 19 February 2023

Patch, v0.18.464

Patch, v0.18.464

Share · View all patches · Build 10587395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: main character slutters when graphics quality level is set to Medium, High, Very High or Ultra
  • change: default graphics quality level is set to Low now to prevent issues when launch game (then you can set it as you wish in Settings)

