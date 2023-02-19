 Skip to content

Click Real Fast update for 19 February 2023

Click Real Fast - Update Notes - 2023-02-19

Changelog 2023-02-19:

  • Added setting to disable color change; Reduces risk of seizures
  • Added automatic system language detection on first play

Click Real Fast, testing hardware integrity one click at a time

