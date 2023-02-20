- Change the speed and attack power of Machina depending on the difficulty level.
- Tweaked player stamina
- Adjusted class changeover time.
- Fixed a problem with append disks turning into different items when picked up again.
- Fixed a typo in the mission text.
- Fixed a typo in the ending.
- The cursor disappears when the E button is pressed in the inventory while fast-traveling.
- Fixed freeze when Machina appears from a hidden place.
- Changed the color of some NPCs' clothes.
- Fixed volume of some sound effects.
Love Love School Days update for 20 February 2023
02/21 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
