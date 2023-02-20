 Skip to content

Love Love School Days update for 20 February 2023

02/21 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10587353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change the speed and attack power of Machina depending on the difficulty level.
  • Tweaked player stamina
  • Adjusted class changeover time.
  • Fixed a problem with append disks turning into different items when picked up again.
  • Fixed a typo in the mission text.
  • Fixed a typo in the ending.
  • The cursor disappears when the E button is pressed in the inventory while fast-traveling.
  • Fixed freeze when Machina appears from a hidden place.
  • Changed the color of some NPCs' clothes.
  • Fixed volume of some sound effects.

