Haulin' Oats - Early Access and Beta Version 0.2.1

Howdy, long-haul truckers! Today we will be moving the game into Early Access ahead of the upcoming public release. We are still fixing bugs and adding things in preparation for release, but a lot of our core features still need more time in the oven. Multiplayer being a big one as well as the racing / betting. So instead of pushing the release date back another few months, we'd rather get the game out to more players so we can get more feedback and community direction.

Speaking of community direction, other than the ton of super helpful bug reports, folks have been providing lots of cool features to add as well as some UI tweaks and usability ideas. Since the players are the ones playing the game, your input is really important to getting this all right.

There are also a fair amount of extras we had planned like accessibility features, OSX, controller / Steam Deck support, and a few others. These take time and some may be after the version 1.0 release too.

What changes, you say? Here is the change-log for the current beta branch version:

Added: "waiting" button when it is not the local player's turn in multiplayer

Added: new post-game summary scene that goes over winners and losers

Added: icon for current leader (by space and deliveries)

Added: new animation for dice roll

Added: players can honk horn in multiplayer while waiting

Changed: icon for score in HUD

Changed: player mini-HUDs rearrange based on turn order

Changed: 'nah' and 'yeah' buttons during character select

Fixed: Just The Tip showing incorrect fine or turn loss

Fixed: interface and turn icon sync for clients

Fixed: possible condition where passing warehouse may count twice

Fixed: issue where games with more than one lap may prevent player from delivering oats a second time

Fixed: issue where Resource cards didn't let you use buttons or didn't show buttons

Fixed: ESC button not unpausing game if paused

Fixed: total number of deliviers doesn't show right in multiplayer HUD

Fixed: skipping companion pick soft-locking game

Fixed: curse or disease not affecting move roll

Fixed: curse or move bonus decreasing on first turn after obtaining one

Fixed: duplicate song in playlist

We will continue to push out beta updates to the multiplayer beta branch and porting stable features, additions, etc. to the default release branch as we go.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1254770/Haulin_Oats/