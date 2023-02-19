Haulin' Oats - Early Access and Beta Version 0.2.1

Howdy, long-haul truckers! Today we will be moving the game into Early Access ahead of the upcoming public release. We are still fixing bugs and adding things in preparation for release, but a lot of our core features still need more time in the oven. Multiplayer being a big one as well as the racing / betting. So instead of pushing the release date back another few months, we'd rather get the game out to more players so we can get more feedback and community direction.
Speaking of community direction, other than the ton of super helpful bug reports, folks have been providing lots of cool features to add as well as some UI tweaks and usability ideas. Since the players are the ones playing the game, your input is really important to getting this all right.
There are also a fair amount of extras we had planned like accessibility features, OSX, controller / Steam Deck support, and a few others. These take time and some may be after the version 1.0 release too.
What changes, you say? Here is the change-log for the current beta branch version:
- Added: "waiting" button when it is not the local player's turn in multiplayer
- Added: new post-game summary scene that goes over winners and losers
- Added: icon for current leader (by space and deliveries)
- Added: new animation for dice roll
- Added: players can honk horn in multiplayer while waiting
- Changed: icon for score in HUD
- Changed: player mini-HUDs rearrange based on turn order
- Changed: 'nah' and 'yeah' buttons during character select
- Fixed: Just The Tip showing incorrect fine or turn loss
- Fixed: interface and turn icon sync for clients
- Fixed: possible condition where passing warehouse may count twice
- Fixed: issue where games with more than one lap may prevent player from delivering oats a second time
- Fixed: issue where Resource cards didn't let you use buttons or didn't show buttons
- Fixed: ESC button not unpausing game if paused
- Fixed: total number of deliviers doesn't show right in multiplayer HUD
- Fixed: skipping companion pick soft-locking game
- Fixed: curse or disease not affecting move roll
- Fixed: curse or move bonus decreasing on first turn after obtaining one
- Fixed: duplicate song in playlist
We will continue to push out beta updates to the multiplayer beta branch and porting stable features, additions, etc. to the default release branch as we go.
Changed depots in beta branch