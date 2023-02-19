Prehistoric Kingdom - Fix Update (EA 1.1.122)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, park managers!

This fix patch addresses a few player reported issues from the last update. Thank you for all the feedback and bug reports on our Discord server!

There will be another update at the end of February that adds the research system and radius visuals for power generators, animal info signs and dung beetles. See you then!

Changes

Guests Visitor needs grow a bit more slowly, plus bathroom and hunger needs stay low for longer after being satisfied Module path connection status and icons are now calculated when the game is paused Added more logging to target initialization crashing



Bug Fixes

Critical Fixed common new terraforming crash Fixed another swathe of critical tutorial issues, the experience for this scenario should be more stable Fixed an issue that could have caused animal info screens to lose their current screen graphic on save if currently not functioning. Animal Information Screens should save/load more reliably in the future

GUI/UX Fixed the Depth of FIeld effect not displaying in screenshot mode



Notes