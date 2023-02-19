 Skip to content

WarfareBattle update for 19 February 2023

WarfareBattle Early Access patch

Build 10587252

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WarfareBattle Upgrade:

improved FPS by 50% since the first release.

Added a train yard location to the Battle Royal map.

Added ship port location to the Battle Royal map.

The online problem has been resolved.

Fixed an issue where the tree's collision was larger than the model.

The current recommended video settings for Battle Royal Mode are "Low" (tested on my GTX 1070).

The TDM/Control map is optimized well and can be played with any settings.

Thank you for your patience. More improvements, features, and graphics changes are to come.

