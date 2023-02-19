Added Jump / Bug fixes and other changes

Main Updates

Added Jump

Renamed the original jump/haptic jump to 'leap'. Jump can be used for small gaps but leap is needed for big gaps.

You can now change direction whilst in the air.

Redesigned The Computer jump puzzle to accomodate the new jump - makes it less punishing and more like a traditional platformer.

Redesigned the Cathedral so that the entire level can be played without Teleport if the player chooses to use jump and leap.

rewrote the jump tutorial - "Some gaps are to big to be jumped. They must be leaped.

Adjusted the teleport blocking volumes so that they cant be 'cheesed' with a jump and teleport.

Binman's Car Park is now black and white.

Added a jump to Journey mode that is used to get on the head during The Maze

Optimized The Sculpture Park

Various changes and bug fixes

Replaced most of the textures in the game with virtual textures. This should give a performance boost with the tradeoff being some noise in distant textures

Increased the speed of the Wanderer in The Causeway level.

Made the Watcher texture in The Run the standard for all levels.

Increased the distance the player must first jump at The Door

Increased the ceiling height in the first cave so the player doesnt collide and fall to their death.

relit the Worker flyby in the ravine immediately after The View so it doesn't look like a ghost.

Moved the pillars around on the Ravine so you can jump between them.

Removed one of the leaps from the end of The Cathedral

Fixed the teleport glitch when you arrive at The Door that lasted for 4 seconds.

Relit the Graveyard

Relit the first cave in The Overpass

Decreased the tiling size on The Finale so the texture moving across the landscape is more obvious