 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Utility Room update for 19 February 2023

Added Jump / Bug fixes and other changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10587242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Updates

  • Added Jump
  • Renamed the original jump/haptic jump to 'leap'. Jump can be used for small gaps but leap is needed for big gaps.
  • You can now change direction whilst in the air.
  • Redesigned The Computer jump puzzle to accomodate the new jump - makes it less punishing and more like a traditional platformer.
  • Redesigned the Cathedral so that the entire level can be played without Teleport if the player chooses to use jump and leap.
  • rewrote the jump tutorial - "Some gaps are to big to be jumped. They must be leaped.
  • Adjusted the teleport blocking volumes so that they cant be 'cheesed' with a jump and teleport.
  • Binman's Car Park is now black and white.
  • Added a jump to Journey mode that is used to get on the head during The Maze
  • Optimized The Sculpture Park

Various changes and bug fixes

Replaced most of the textures in the game with virtual textures. This should give a performance boost with the tradeoff being some noise in distant textures
Increased the speed of the Wanderer in The Causeway level.
Made the Watcher texture in The Run the standard for all levels.
Increased the distance the player must first jump at The Door
Increased the ceiling height in the first cave so the player doesnt collide and fall to their death.
relit the Worker flyby in the ravine immediately after The View so it doesn't look like a ghost.
Moved the pillars around on the Ravine so you can jump between them.
Removed one of the leaps from the end of The Cathedral
Fixed the teleport glitch when you arrive at The Door that lasted for 4 seconds.
Relit the Graveyard
Relit the first cave in The Overpass
Decreased the tiling size on The Finale so the texture moving across the landscape is more obvious

Changed files in this update

Depot 2091961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link