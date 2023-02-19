Patch 1.3.4b - Infestation - Hotfix

CHANGES:
- Changes to AI navigation
- Back-end changes to ladders
- Optimization to bandits
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed exploit with infestations
- Fixed zombie eyes not glowing
- Fix to invisible objects
- Fixed crafting
