SurrounDead update for 19 February 2023

Patch 1.3.4b - Infestation - Hotfix

Patch 1.3.4b - Infestation - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

  • Changes to AI navigation
  • Back-end changes to ladders
  • Optimization to bandits

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed exploit with infestations
  • Fixed zombie eyes not glowing
  • Fix to invisible objects
  • Fixed crafting

