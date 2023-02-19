- CHAPTER #19 - THE TEMPLE BY THE SEA

A temple for the Goddess of the Sea is to be built near Caeb, capital of the Kingdom of Caebrend. The best architects and craftsmen are at the disposal of Queen Valeria to build the greatest temple ever seen in the Known World. But the work has been interrupted lately by a shortage of materials and the birth of an incipient religious revolution.

A new adventure has come to Heroes of Book & Paper

You can read about the changes in the new 0.8.5 update here:

IMPROVEMENTS

Revised the loot code for loot obtained from defeating legendary enemies. The loot is now a bit more varied and takes more account of your character's characteristics.

ADDED

Added new adventure!: The Temple by the Sea. This adventure is playable in both free and campaign mode.

CHANGES

Changed and improved the graphics of the inner circle of the labyrinth. ('The Labyrinth' story)

The chances of finding Orihalcon in ore veins have increased.

BUGSFIXES

Fixed a small glitch that could show the inventory icon full when using the Bone Key.