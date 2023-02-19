[Patch] 1.2.12 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Improvements:
- Room editor now uses natural sort order instead of lexicographical order for world and room names.
- Added proper error messages for room and world creation errors.
- Improved prophecy reordering performance.
- Attaching items onto orbits and tracks can now be undone.
- Added Mastodon link to title screen.
- Other improvements.
Fixes:
- Fixed cat being able to take damage during a room transition. (Thanks, Petit_Saturne!)
- Fixed throwable items being able to take damage while transforming.
- Fixed being able to jump on dash targets.
- Fixed spores not pausing properly.
- Fixed gap in W5R4.
- Fixed speedrun time comparison showing the wrong time if the speedrun was restarted in any room other than the first one. (Thanks, Bghty!)
- Fixed cat/NPC feature sprite layering bugs.
- Fixed minor visual glitch related to the Companion.
- Fixed touching a move prophet set to "hide" while in liquid mode causing the cat to get stuck in the default state. (Thanks, TomatoBulb!)
- Fixed activating buttons which targeted items on orbits causing said items to get disconnected.
- Fixed propehcy waits acting differently depending on the device's language settings. (Thanks, AlexSC!)
- Fixed spamming esc causing multiple title screens to spawn in certain specific situations. (Thanks, Aiden!)
- Fixed title screen not appearing in certain specific situations.
- Fixed resolution selection dropdown not being updated properly after the aspect ratio setting was changed. (Thanks, Aiden!)
- Other fixes.
Changed files in this update