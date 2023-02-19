 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 19 February 2023

[Patch] 1.2.12 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10587154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Improvements:
  • Room editor now uses natural sort order instead of lexicographical order for world and room names.
  • Added proper error messages for room and world creation errors.
  • Improved prophecy reordering performance.
  • Attaching items onto orbits and tracks can now be undone.
  • Added Mastodon link to title screen.
  • Other improvements.
Fixes:
  • Fixed cat being able to take damage during a room transition. (Thanks, Petit_Saturne!)
  • Fixed throwable items being able to take damage while transforming.
  • Fixed being able to jump on dash targets.
  • Fixed spores not pausing properly.
  • Fixed gap in W5R4.
  • Fixed speedrun time comparison showing the wrong time if the speedrun was restarted in any room other than the first one. (Thanks, Bghty!)
  • Fixed cat/NPC feature sprite layering bugs.
  • Fixed minor visual glitch related to the Companion.
  • Fixed touching a move prophet set to "hide" while in liquid mode causing the cat to get stuck in the default state. (Thanks, TomatoBulb!)
  • Fixed activating buttons which targeted items on orbits causing said items to get disconnected.
  • Fixed propehcy waits acting differently depending on the device's language settings. (Thanks, AlexSC!)
  • Fixed spamming esc causing multiple title screens to spawn in certain specific situations. (Thanks, Aiden!)
  • Fixed title screen not appearing in certain specific situations.
  • Fixed resolution selection dropdown not being updated properly after the aspect ratio setting was changed. (Thanks, Aiden!)
  • Other fixes.

Changed files in this update

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Windows Depot 1188081
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place macOS Depot 1188082
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Linux Depot 1188083
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link