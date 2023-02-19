Update Announcement [ver. 10587105]

Skyisland has been updated for the first and the last time. Many issues from reviews and discussions are suspected to be solved or completely solved. There will be no more updates unless some critical bugs or glitches are repeatedly reported often during a certain period of time. Again, Thank you to all those who played our game.

author: Q. Why no more updates?

A. The main goal of the Skyisland project is to graduation of developers who are undergraduate students yet. Such a circumstance has left the minimum number of available developers in the live team, as such, we can only put a bare amount of effort into live services, such as solving serious issues which can affect the main gameplay, this includes critical bugs and glitches, performance issues, and minor improvements. Leaving this update as the last, the team will be completely dissolved.

author: Q. I have some inquiries about the business

A. Since our team will be dissolved after this update, It's sad to say that we cannot respond to any business inquiries. But you can contact the following Steam URL if you have an interest in a specific member of the team to suggest a job position or other opportunities.