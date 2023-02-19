JWildfire 8.00 - Release notes

V8.00 (19.02.2023)
- huge improvements in solid rendering, hence the big change in version number:
-now it feels like it should have from the start, i.e. it's fun to use
-needs less render time (about 66%)
-quicker response in the preview-render
-more accurate calculation of normal vectors
-more accurate lighting calculation
-needs less spatial oversampling in order to get clear details in many cases
-there are three other sizes of shadow maps available
-fixed an old bug which caused the shadow direction differing from the light direction
-much faster tone-mapping (the final phase of rendering)
-use reduced shadow-map size when rendering (smaller) previews to save memory
-new "pre_affine3D"- and "post_affine3D"-variations for more precise control over affine transforms in 3D space
-all solid-random-flame-generators now support many more base-shapes
- new "Solid (recursive)"-random-flame-generator to generate simple but nice solid flames (thanks Brad for the name suggestion)
- fixed a bug which prevented entering of values into number-fields manually in some cases
- increased the default value of tinaRealtimePreviewIdleAmount (which causes less idling and smoother realtime-preview))
- changed the locale of number-fields to US, so that the decimal separator is always a dot (".")
- added "hourglass3D"-variation as suggested at the Facebook-group
- added "Yummy Gnarls BS"-script, made by Brad Stefanov
Changed files in this update