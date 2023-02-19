Update 1.1

Changes in the mechanics of scares.

We added newspapers on the map.

New creature.

Fixed pause bug, sounds now stop.

We set the final time, to give time to read the end and we added a background.

Added group of creatures.

Small fixes and corrections.



I want to thank you for testing this game in Early Access, thanks to this, we can improve before its release.

I'm just a developer, so any review is welcome, if it's positive you'll brighten the life of a small developer who lives on an island, Tenerife. Thank you so much!

There is still a lot of content missing, which we will be uploading throughout this week, more creatures...!

Discord