MITE update for 19 February 2023

Update 1.1

Update 1.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Changes in the mechanics of scares.
    • We added newspapers on the map.
    • New creature.
    • Fixed pause bug, sounds now stop.
    • We set the final time, to give time to read the end and we added a background.
    • Added group of creatures.
    • Small fixes and corrections.

I want to thank you for testing this game in Early Access, thanks to this, we can improve before its release.

I'm just a developer, so any review is welcome, if it's positive you'll brighten the life of a small developer who lives on an island, Tenerife. Thank you so much!

There is still a lot of content missing, which we will be uploading throughout this week, more creatures...!

