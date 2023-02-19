Update 1.1

- Changes in the mechanics of scares.
- We added newspapers on the map.
- New creature.
- Fixed pause bug, sounds now stop.
- We set the final time, to give time to read the end and we added a background.
- Added group of creatures.
- Small fixes and corrections.
I want to thank you for testing this game in Early Access, thanks to this, we can improve before its release.
I'm just a developer, so any review is welcome, if it's positive you'll brighten the life of a small developer who lives on an island, Tenerife. Thank you so much!
There is still a lot of content missing, which we will be uploading throughout this week, more creatures...!
