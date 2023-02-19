 Skip to content

Sector 598 update for 19 February 2023

Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10587030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is mostly a graphical change to incorporate the new Store Assets into the game:

New Main Menu screen to showcase the new store assets
New Text Box graphics
Better Steam API integration
New Menu graphics

Changed files in this update

Depot 2296081
