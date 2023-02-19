- The magnum now has an auto-shoot mode
- The Battle Rifle, the Covenant Carbine and the Beam Rifle are now head shot capable
- Shield has been remade and display the health
- Adds a new armor coating to shop
- Grenades doesn't explode on contact anymore
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 19 February 2023
Update 3.57
Patchnotes via Steam Community
