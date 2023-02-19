 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 19 February 2023

Update 3.57

Last edited by Wendy

  • The magnum now has an auto-shoot mode
  • The Battle Rifle, the Covenant Carbine and the Beam Rifle are now head shot capable
  • Shield has been remade and display the health
  • Adds a new armor coating to shop
  • Grenades doesn't explode on contact anymore
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

