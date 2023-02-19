PATCH v 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10586987 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 14:39:06 UTC by Wendy

CHANGELOG v 1.02

Fixed an issue where Walter wouldn't comment on the exam results, if he got exactly one exam point

Closing the notes / To-do list no longer disables the fast travel block

"The King in Yellow" index card in the card catalogue no longer causes issues when talking to Armitage

When staying the night at Elwood's place, the medicine dialog now shows only the valid medicines

Fixed an issue on the third dream, where injured Brown Jenkin could freeze the game while Walter was talking to the witch

Fixed an issue where interacting with the inventory books or the strange rod on the map screen could have caused a crash or a freeze

Pressing Esc at the dream world epilogue no longer freezes the game

Replaced one Public Domain store music track with another PD track

"Even Death May Die" achievement will now unlock if Walter dies during the ritual

Fixed an issue where showing an unfinished Theory papers to Armitage could have caused an error when showing the papers later again

If you wish to use the previous 1.01 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous

Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!