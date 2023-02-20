Folklore Hunter - 0.8.5.0

Hey everybody!

We've got another update for you guys which is unfortunately a little smaller than usual because this one is mainly designed to fix specific game-breaking bugs. However, we also thought we'd add some new animations for bandages and batteries.

Changing bandages and batteries into equipment rather than simple items has been something we've been meaning to do for a long time and felt that now was a good time to do it, since we were reworking that system anyway to fix the infinite crossbow ammo bug.

A lot of the bugfixes introduced here were completely unknown to us until they were reported by players, so if you see any bugs (no matter how small) or just small things you'd like changed, please let us know! You can post in the Steam forums or if you'd like faster responses, you can reach us by posting in the Liquid Donkey Games Discord server: discord.gg/B9u6pUA

Here's the full changelog:

Changelog

Equipment Changes

Batteries and bandages can now be held in the hotbar

Item context menu removed. Items must now be used within the hotbar

Animations added for holding Bandages and batteries

Bandages and batteries now cannot be used if at max health/charge

Bug Fixes