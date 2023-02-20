Folklore Hunter - 0.8.5.0

Hey everybody!
We've got another update for you guys which is unfortunately a little smaller than usual because this one is mainly designed to fix specific game-breaking bugs. However, we also thought we'd add some new animations for bandages and batteries.
Changing bandages and batteries into equipment rather than simple items has been something we've been meaning to do for a long time and felt that now was a good time to do it, since we were reworking that system anyway to fix the infinite crossbow ammo bug.
A lot of the bugfixes introduced here were completely unknown to us until they were reported by players, so if you see any bugs (no matter how small) or just small things you'd like changed, please let us know! You can post in the Steam forums or if you'd like faster responses, you can reach us by posting in the Liquid Donkey Games Discord server: discord.gg/B9u6pUA
Here's the full changelog:
Changelog
Equipment Changes
- Batteries and bandages can now be held in the hotbar
- Item context menu removed. Items must now be used within the hotbar
- Animations added for holding Bandages and batteries
- Bandages and batteries now cannot be used if at max health/charge
Bug Fixes
- The Elder Strigoi will no longer destroy Blood Alters when lured to them
- Elder Strigoi can no longer get stuck on Blood Alters
- Fixed bug causing the crates to give invalid items
- Crossbow will now consistently show the bolt for client connections
- HUD interaction message no longer has one frame of the previous message
- Loaded ammo in weapons now can't be shared between rifle and crossbow
- Weapons and HUD will load more consistently for clients with very poor connection
- Map markers will now show for all players no matter who discovers them
