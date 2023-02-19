 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 19 February 2023

Update, Version 20230219

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content##############
[Tombstone]New card: Sewer Overgrowth (Cost:4 ATK: 3 HP:4 Taunt, [DeathRattle]Spwan 2 slimes.)
[Tombstone]When you mouse over any minions on the board, their detailed card information will not display at the button-right.
[Pet]New pet: Drone
[Commodity Market]New vendor type: Drone Vendors. (They sell drones.)
[Equipment]Newly generated "Lesser Enhance Modules" and "Advanced Enhance Modules" can now also be equipped on drones. (It does not affect items generated previous to this version.)
简体中文
############Content##############
【墓石牌】新卡片：下水道增生物（花费：4 攻击：3 生命：4 嘲讽，【亡语】分裂出两只史莱姆。）
【墓石牌】现在当你用鼠标悬停在任何一个场上的仆从时，其详细的卡牌信息会在右下角显示。
【宠物】新宠物：无人机
【小商品市场】新的商人种类：无人机销售员。（他们贩卖无人机。）
【装备】新生成的此前战斗机器人专用的模块装备现在也可以装备在无人机上。

