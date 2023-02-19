SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.3 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.3
NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
- Rank 2 and Rank 3 markets have been added for mining purposes.
- Due to high demand, the music from SpaceBourne 1 has been added to SpaceBourne 2.
- The updated Chinese translation has been added to the game.
- The updated Russian translation has been added to the game.
- The updated German translation has been added to the game.
- The updated Turkish translation has been added to the game.
- The "Always Run" function has been added to the game. You can activate it by double-tapping the forward input (Experimental: There may be some bugs as we have not tested it extensively yet).
- Services panels have been added to stations. You no longer need to board your ship to modify it. (Experimental: There may be some bugs as we have not tested it extensively yet).
- The character name limit has been increased from 10 to 20 letters.
- Preset control sets have been added to ship controls. If you have a control map that you would like to be added to the game, please let us know so we can add it in the next updates.
- The ability to overwrite save games with a single click has been added.
- The ability to sort save games in chronological order has been added.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • The asteroid detail interface gets stuck on the screen and does not disappear until the game is restarted.
- • Fixed potential crash caused by spawned asteroids not disappearing during warp.
- • Getting more ore loot from surface mining than intended.
- • Space mining does not grant Mining Guild rank as intended.
- • After using Misactor's secondary features, it doesn't recharge. (Misactor will now automatically recharge when installed on a ship.)
- • When a station is under attack, enemy ships can still hit the player character even I’m inside the station.
- • If a quick load is attempted during the loading screen before the game starts, the game may freeze.
- • When attempting to enter a discovered location from scanner, the player is taken to a glitchy duplicate of the Explorer's Guild Station. When attempting to leave, the entire screen goes black.
- • The station alarm keeps playing even after the event has ended, and saving and loading does not fix it.
- • If the player moves out of the designated path while using Stargate, they need to restart the game to get it to show up again. (At this point, you need to go back to the beginning again, but we have expanded the path area to prevent potential bugs.)
- • Fixed potential crash caused by enemy ship explosion effects.
- • After downloading a recording, a help information window appears on how to perform a hyper jump. This window cannot be closed.
- • Some dialogues in non-English languages are too fast, and the text cannot be followed. (We have fixed and updated the affected dialogues according to the current languages, but please let us know if you still encounter this issue and specify which dialogue it occurs in.)
- • The Gores caused by melee weapon can sometimes cause character physics to glitch and the character may fly into the air.
- • Fixed potential crash caused by too many operations in the ship manager interface.
- • When playing in other languages, Drane does not spawn at the end of Smen's dialogue, only when entering and leaving the station.
- • If the same module is quickly loaded into the same slot on Misactor, the module is deleted, but the new module is not loaded.
- • The objective location does not spawn for the third sub-goal of a procedurally generated side quest.
- • In some cases, the experience gained from kills displayed on the HUD is not added to the character interface's main experience points.
- • In the Faction tutorial interface, soldier pilot slots may appear on top of each other, preventing the player from clicking on the bottom slot.
- • If the player takes damage within 1-2 seconds of disembarking from their ship, they take 10 times more damage than intended.
- • On some surfaces, the character's feet do not align with the surface inclination, causing the feet to appear crooked. (Especially noticeable on planetary surfaces)
- • When I shoot the enemy soldier in the head, they can still die with different death animations, such as holding their stomach.
- • If I enter and exit the station gate too quickly and end up in space, my character's oxygen helmet becomes invisible, which means the character goes into space without a helmet.
- • When pirate hoverbikes are chasing me while riding my hoverbike, if I drive towards a flat rock, the enemies are unable to pathfind and end up disappearing under the surface of the planet.
- •After a successful scanning operation, my scanning drones can explode on their way back to the ship. (While we are not entirely sure we've fixed this bug, we've made some changes regarding it. Now, probes no longer take damage when returning to the ship, but they can still take damage during the scanning process.)
- •If I save/load the game while my Misactor is in space, sometimes when I load the game, it starts with the character flying in space instead of being inside the Misactor, but I can still get back into the Misactor and continue playing.
- •In some of the boss fights I engage with my character (not the ship), the bosses can use multiple abilities at the same time, making these fights impossible to complete.
- •The potential crash that may occur while escaping from boss fights has been resolved.
- • The game doesn't run on non-Windows 10 and 11 platforms. (We have added some Windows extensions to the source code to address this issue, but we're not sure if it has been fully resolved. If you encounter such a problem, please let us know.)
Changed files in this update