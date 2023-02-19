 Skip to content

X Invader: Prologue update for 19 February 2023

New Update! - Change Map System

Share · View all patches · Build 10586865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the updates:

  1. Change of map system:
    A boundary has been created on a map that had no boundaries.

  2. Change controller dash key:
    The controller dash key has been changed from Y to LB.

