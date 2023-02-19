1.2.16 Patchnotes

Hey!

I got a minor update with some fixes and a new interesting NPC!

Added New Greater Fool NPC to the Town, which has a 30% chance to appear. You can buy Greater Fool Tickets and sell them later for loss or profit (pirate investing).

Docking Fee is now Capped at 400G.

Empty Starting Island Appear chance decreased from 30% to 20%, and made that Island Smaller.

Fixed Bug where Pirates would not collect Eggs from the Chicken Nest.

Fixed Bug where your ship would teleport to 0,0 coordinates on the map in some rare situations.

Fixed Bug where the location on the map underneath you would not hide properly.

I hope you are having a good weekend! Got lots of snow in Finland!

Cheers!