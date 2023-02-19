Items highlight, Steam Achievements, new Discord server and more!

Hey everyone! Today I'm happy to introduce you some cool features. Most of them are quality of life features, but that's not all! Lets get to it.

New Discord Server

A bit late, but our community now has a Discord Server! You can share your thoughts about the game, suggest some new features or just simply ask a question! You are always welcome here and if you need me, I will always respond if I can (image is the link).

Items Highlight

A lot of people have been struggling with finding items. Today I present a Highlight Items feature, which will make it easier to find crucial items. This feature can be enabled/disabled in a lobby menu. Of course, for the realistic experience you must to turn this option off, however, if you launch a game with the Highlight Items option off, after 40 minutes you will be given a choice to enable it (in case you're stuck and can't find items).

[img]https://i.imgur.com/CM8gfUx.jpg[image][/img]

New Ghost event and behaviour adjustments

Ghosts had some tweaks as well. They now have a new behaviour which will make them occasionally wondering a house. Now, be aware of an unexpected meeting!

Also, I've adjusted AI pathfinding and make ghosts open doors. They can't open sealed doors (because you need a key obviously), and this will make you better understand the ghost current location.

Steam Achievements

Finally! Steam achievements are here! Can you complete them all?

[img]https://i.imgur.com/PcPFVpF.jpg[image][/img]

FOV slider

Many felt uncomfortable with the current FOV, so now you can easily adjust it in the settings panel in main menu or in straight in an active game.

Downstreet Mansion Cinematic Trailer

A bit too late, but if you didn't check out the new map cinematic trailer, it is the right time!

New crucifix model

As people requested, the crucifix has now a damaged state. With each use it becomes more and more broken.

Interior adjustments on Browns' house

Some changes were made in the first map to fill the interior spaces.

UI improvements

Some changes were made on the UI components to make them more visible.

Bug fixes

Many bugs were fixed and a lot of optimization work has been done.

I'm always there for you. Thank you for the support. Lets continue out way out of the Early Access!