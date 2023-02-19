Update 0.7 - Potions... Now LIVE!

Hello players!

Some of you are probably thinking "Hey, we got cauldrons in the last patch, what's going on?" and you would be right, we did release a patch that gave you access to cauldrons. But, we hadn't added all the other related content to go with it - that's what this patch is. We're really excited for this one because we've added tons of stuff. Check it out!

New features:

Lots of new sounds (with more to be added soon)

Several new quests

More guidance in the form of quests and pop-up tips

NPC portraits

New dialogue UI

Yard opened up at beginning of game

Luminars will steal light if you linger too long in the forest - beware!

Shrines replenish a small bit of light after Dawns Relic Quest

New area to enter - mines! (after the Ore quest for Patrick)

Town map available at community board below Builder's Society

Leash now has a visible rope between the Lambent and the player

New Night Dial in town tells you time of day and day of the week

Shops now have open and close times and days

Machinist table added

New furniture tiers for crafting

New resources to collect and craft with

Item stack can be split

Controller input on scroll views now works

A bunch of other little things you'll likely find as you play

Bug fixes:

Lots of little bug fixes

Notes:

Some people mid quest may lose some or all quest progress. We have done our best to mitigate this but cant account for every scenario - please let us know if this happens to you so we can fix!

Feedback and Bug Reports

The best place to give us feedback and report bugs is on our Discord. We're active and involved in our community there so if you have Discord please consider joining! Bugs are more likely to be fixed when they are reported on the Discord.

http://discord.afewdragons.com