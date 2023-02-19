 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 19 February 2023

v1.07.601 - KAWAI 4000 AR CHIPSET

Build 10586796

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • toggle KAWAI chipset with default key [k]
  • game option to enable KAWAI 4000 skin / hats / masks
  • updated Training Gauntlet with new features
  • reworked training level

