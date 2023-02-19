- toggle KAWAI chipset with default key [k]
- game option to enable KAWAI 4000 skin / hats / masks
- updated Training Gauntlet with new features
- reworked training level
Squirrelmageddon! update for 19 February 2023
v1.07.601 - KAWAI 4000 AR CHIPSET
Patchnotes via Steam Community
