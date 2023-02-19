Share · View all patches · Build 10586783 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 12:52:02 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.12.9 Game balance hotfix

The official release of the game is approaching and while we are completing animal husbandry, trading and raiding, we have been balancing and fixing current gameplay. Hope you enjoy the game! We look forward to your feedback!

CHANGES:

Wisest men and women in the tribe can make advances in knowledge.

New game modes & game speeds.

New tribe reports for mood, lack of food, hunt, tombs, housing and overwork.

Storage priority now affects to unload priority.

New achievement : Atlantis.

The playable area in the region map is doubled.

New tree species: Pine tree.

The game ends when the sea level reaches your settlement.

New thoughts about liked or disliked food and leaving relatives.

New Neolithic clothes variations.

New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.

New log storage construction.

New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.

FIXES:

Plants visualization issue in farmlands.

Plants blocking building service spots.

Crash related with trait erasing in humans.

In some cases the body was not visible when buried.

Knowledge acquisition and progression improved.

Architect achievement was bugged.

The lack of housing effect on unrest is now progressive.

The initial tribe resources are increased.

Icons not updating properly when changing values.

Storage area configuration not working.

Dead bodies in services blocking its use.

Unrest mechanics and resource production are now more challenging.

Population progression by migrants and births tweaked.

Some user interface and tutorial fixes and improvements.

Culture mixture calculation for newborns was bugged.

Migrant groups issues fixed.

Navigation zones calculation bugged.

Resources missing after arriving to a new location.

Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.

Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF ANCIENT CITIES?